Pahalman Subba, Sikkim’s First Elected Lok Sabha MP, Passes Away at 90

Pakyong, 27 June : Pahalman Subba, the pioneering figure who became Sikkim’s first elected Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), passed away at the age of 90. Subba, who had been suffering from health issues for the past few days, died this morning at Manipal Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Subba’s career was notable for his role in Sikkim’s political history. He was elected to the Lok Sabha following Sikkim’s integration into India in 1975, representing the region during a critical period of transition. Subba represented Sikkim in the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India’s Parliament) during the 1977-1980 term.

His mortal remains will be transported to his ancestral home in Soreng Timburbung, West Sikkim, today. The family has announced that his final rites will be performed tomorrow.



Subba’s contributions to Sikkim’s political landscape are widely recognized, and his passing marks the end of an era for the state’s political community.

File Footage 21 Jan 2019 , Exclusive Interview With Late Pahalman Subba



Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) immediately rushed to CRH after hearing the news of demise, CM writes in his FB Wall, “I visited the Central Referral Hospital, 5th Mile, Tadong to pay my final respects to the former MP(Lok Sabha) Late Pahalman Subba Jyu. It was a solemn moment, honoring the memory of a respected individual who was also the first elected MP from Sikkim.

During my visit, I also had the opportunity to interact with his family and offer my heartfelt condolences.“