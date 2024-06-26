One dies leaving five injured in an accident under Maneybong-Dentam constituency

Soreng, 26 June: A tragic accident occurred this morning at Karmatar-Gitang in the Maneybong-Dentam constituency, resulting in the death of a teacher and injuries to other staff and a student. Anil Kumar Subba, a teacher from Milling School, lost his life at the scene of the accident.

Injured in the incident were Lakpa Yangzi Sherpa (TTM teacher), Manusha Hangma Limboo (GT Limboo), Karan Khulal (IT teacher), Yalamber Hang Limboo (PRT General), and student Kripa Chettri, all of whom have been taken to Geyzing Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the accident bore the registration number SKO 2P 4691 and was driven by the deceased, Anil Kumar Subba. Vehicle fell into gorge in Ferek Khola from road. He was employed as a teacher at Miling Government School and was a resident of Lungyok. The deceased’s body is currently being transferred to Geyzing District Hospital for post-mortem examination.