Vikrant Massey Interacted With Students Of DPS Siliguri and Fulbari

Siliguri, 04 July : Mr. Vikrant Massey participated in an interactive session with students from Delhi Public School (DPS), Siliguri, and Fulbari. This event was part of DPS’s initiative to create unique learning opportunities outside the classroom.

Delhi Public School, Fulbari #dpssiliguri #dpsfulbari Vikrant Massey

Mr. Massey, an award-winning actor currently enjoying success with his film “12th Fail,” was invited as the speaker of the year to inspire the students. The grand event commenced with a floral tribute to the late Pro Vice-Chancellor of DPS Siliguri, Sri Surendra Agarwal. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Mr. Massey, alongside Pro VC Kamlesh Agarwal, Director Sharad Agarwal, Director Snigdha Agarwal, Principal Anisha Sharma, Principal Monowara B. Ahmed, Vice Principal S. Naha, and Headmaster Sukanta Ghosh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Sikkim (@thevoiceofsikkim)



Mr. Massey was felicitated by Kamlesh Agarwal and Snigdha Agarwal. Anisha Sharma welcomed Mr. Massey and congratulated him on the success of “12th Fail.” The session began with a series of questions from the moderators, followed by an open forum where students could ask their own questions.

Mr. Massey engaged warmly with the students, sharing personal anecdotes and advising them to follow their dreams while also having a Plan B. He emphasized that true success is measured by health, family, and the blessings of elders.

The students left the event with a renewed understanding of the importance of core values, inspired and motivated by Mr. Massey’s visit to pursue their dreams.