Sikkim Implements Mandatory QR Code Payments for Taxis

Pakyong, 04 July : The Sikkim State Transport Department has issued a circular requiring all taxi drivers to affix QR codes on the front windscreen and rear side of their vehicles. This initiative aims to address numerous complaints from passengers regarding the correct change, which often leads to heated arguments and traffic jams.

After extensive consultations between the Transport Department and local taxi drivers, a unified solution was agreed upon, leading to the implementation of QR codes. As a result, all local drivers are now required to use the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system for accepting payments through popular UPI apps such as Google Pay, PayTm, BhimPay, and PayPhone.

Taxi drivers with a bank account can obtain their QR codes either by downloading them from their UPI app or directly from their bank. This mandate will take effect from July 15, 2024, and aims to streamline payment transactions and reduce disputes.

In addition to the QR code requirement, all taxi drivers must also display government-notified fare details to the public.