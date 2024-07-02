MP Subba Pitched NH10 Issue In Parliament

New Delhi, July 2 : During the 18th Lok Sabha session, Mr. Indra Hang Subba, Member of Parliament, highlighted the urgent need to address critical issues affecting National Highway 10, the lifeline of the state of Sikkim. This crucial route, connecting Sikkim with the mainland, often becomes impassable during the monsoon season due to landslides and heavy rainfall.



MP Subba informed the Lok Sabha that the West Bengal government has not taken adequate measures to maintain the highway passing through North Bengal. He urged the central government to intervene and address the issues concerning NH 10. MP Subba strongly advocated for the creation of a policy and the formation of a committee dedicated to addressing the concerns of the North Eastern states and the Himalayan region.