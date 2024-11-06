ATTC Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence with Silver Jubilee Festivities

The Advanced Technical Training Centre (ATTC) launched its much-anticipated Silver Jubilee celebration with a grand event on November 6, 2024. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Indra Hang Subba, Member of Parliament, who encouraged students to pursue innovation and skill development, highlighting the critical role of technical education in shaping their futures.

Day One Highlights

The opening day featured a series of interschool and intercollege competitions designed to showcase the talents and ingenuity of participating students. The competitions included Quiz, Elocution (English and Nepali), and Project Display contests, each drawing impressive participation.

Elocution Competition:

– Best Speaker (English): Joint winners were Archana Limboo (PM Shri Govt Sr Sec School, Singtam) and Ishana Basnett (Tashi Namgyal Academy).

– Best Speaker (Nepali): Sabita Rai (Medhavi Skills University).

Quiz Competition:

– 1st Place: Tashi Namgyal Academy (Tseten Lhamu Bhutia, Rohan Sundas, Pravin Kumar Naidu).

– 2nd Place: PM Shri Govt Sr Sec School (Bishal Kumar Prasad, Avash Sharma, Md Jamshed Alam).

– 3rd Place: Medhavi Skills University (Prerna Sharma, Ashish Chettri, Mohan Sharma).

Project Display Competition:

– Interschool:

– 1st Place: Bardang Sec School for their innovative project, “Anti-Suicide Fan.”

– 2nd Place: PM Shri Govt Sr Sec School, Singtam for “Farm Protection System.”

– Intercollege:

– 1st Place: CCCT, South Sikkim for “Power Factor Monitoring and Improvement System.”

– 2nd Place: ATTC, Bardang for “Campus Quest Game.”

Dr. Subba commended the students for their outstanding performances, urging them to harness their talents and pursue careers in technical fields. He underscored the importance of skill-based education in driving innovation and economic growth, positioning himself as a role model for aspiring youth.

The celebration will continue with an Alumni Meet on November 7, providing a platform for former students to reconnect and inspire current students by sharing their success stories. A Raffle Draw is scheduled for November 8, adding an element of excitement to the festivities.

The event will culminate in a grand finale on November 9, where Chief Minister Shri P.S. Tamang (Golay) will honor the occasion as Chief Guest.

The ATTC community is eagerly looking forward to these events, which promise to celebrate the institution’s journey of 25 years with pride and inspiration.