CM Expresses Condolences for Two Sikkim Women Killed in Surat Spa Fire

Two women from Sikkim lost their lives after a fire broke out at a spa in the Fortune Complex on City Light Road, Surat, on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the victims, aged 24 and 30, died of asphyxiation from inhaling smoke. Their bodies were discovered in the spa’s bathroom on the third floor of the building.

The fire, which erupted at the Amrutya Spa and Salon Centre, caused heavy smoke to engulf the second and third floors of the complex, making rescue operations challenging, said fire department officials. Fire personnel from Majura, Vesu, and Katodara stations rushed to the scene, while Vesu police cordoned off the area and redirected traffic. Nearby shop owners closed their businesses and evacuated the premises.

Three other spa employees managed to escape and informed authorities about the two women who were still inside. Firefighters eventually reached the spa and extinguished the flames, discovering the victims’ bodies in the bathroom. Their faces were partially burnt, according to Vesu Fire Station Officer Ishwar Patel. The deceased were identified as Benu Hangma Limboo (30) and Manisha (24).

Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani visited the site later in the evening and assured that strict legal action would follow. “The fire has been brought under control, and the bodies have been sent to New Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A detailed investigation has been ordered, and we will ensure action against the owners. We’ll also verify if the fire no-objection certificate (NOC) of the complex and spa was up-to-date,” Mavani stated.

Fire Officer Patel revealed that the spa, owned by Dilshad Khan, operated in a 20-square-foot space with only one entry and exit point. “The windows were locked, turning the room into a confined space. The fire, which began in the front area, spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable cosmetic products,” Patel explained.

Survivors reported that five women were inside the spa when the fire broke out. “Three managed to escape and raised the alarm, but the other two locked themselves in the bathroom, unable to navigate through the thick smoke,” Patel added.

He further noted, “It took us around 30 minutes to reach the spa. We are reviewing the fire NOC status of the complex and have summoned the spa owner. If the NOC was not renewed, strict legal action will be taken.”

CM Offers Condolences for Two Sikkim Women Who Died in Surat Spa Fire

In an official statement on Thursday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the two women who lost their lives in a tragic spa fire in Surat. He assured the bereaved families of the state’s full support during this difficult time.

“In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with you,” Tamang said. He further announced that the Sikkim government has reached out to the Gujarat administration to ensure swift assistance.

The Principal Resident Commissioner in Delhi has been instructed to coordinate efforts and guarantee that the affected families receive all necessary support, Tamang added.

