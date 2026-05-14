Sikkim Announces Sweeping Austerity Measures: Statewide Odd-Even, 50% WFH, and Massive Cuts to VIP Cavalcades

Gangtok, May 14 : In a major move to curb government expenditure and conserve energy, the Government of Sikkim has announced a massive austerity drive, introducing sweeping restrictions that target everything from the Chief Minister’s convoy to daily office operations and public traffic.

The new guidelines, issued by the Home Department on Thursday, will come into effect on Monday, May 18, 2026. According to the notification signed by Chief Secretary R. Telang, the directives are in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal for responsible governance and efficient use of state assets.

Slashing VIP Culture and Fuel Perks

Leading by example, the Hon’ble Chief Minister has ordered a 50% reduction in his own carcade, limiting his convoy to just five vehicles, including security. Additionally, traditional protocol courtesies—such as reception and send-off formalities by District Collectors and Superintendents of Police during the CM’s official tours—have been entirely suspended.

The austerity axe has also fallen on fuel allowances. Fuel allotments (POL) for government vehicles used by the Chief Minister, Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, and all other government officers will see a flat 30% reduction. Furthermore, the purchase of any new government vehicles has been banned for the next year, with exceptions only for police and emergency services.

5-Day Work Week and Work-From-Home Rule

In a significant shift for state employees, all government offices will immediately transition to a five-day work week (Monday to Friday). To further reduce energy consumption, departments have been directed to implement a Work-From-Home (WFH) roster for 50% of their staff wherever feasible.

As a result, the use of government vehicles on weekends is strictly prohibited. For local commutes, the notification actively encourages government officials to walk to nearby meetings and utilize public transport.

Odd-Even Rule Goes Statewide

In a move that will heavily impact the general public, the Odd-Even traffic rule—previously enforced only in Gangtok town—has been extended across all districts in the state for all vehicles except taxis and two-wheelers. The government has also withdrawn all existing exemption windows for the odd-even rule until further notice.

Strict Travel Bans and Virtual Meetings

Foreign travel for all state ministers, MLAs, and bureaucrats has been completely suspended, save for medical emergencies. The state has mandated that all scheduled departmental and district-level meetings be conducted virtually. If physical meetings are unavoidable, participation is capped at a maximum of two officials per department.

Inter-district movement of government vehicles is now banned, and district administration officials have been barred from leaving their respective districts without prior approval for medical emergencies.

LPG Rationing and Push for Public Transport

The government is also tightening its grip on resources at the household level. Distribution of LPG cylinders will be strictly monitored, with extra cylinders granted only for weddings and funeral rites. Meanwhile, the Transport Department has been tasked with reallocating City Runner buses to improve public transit, and the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is being “strongly encouraged.”

The notification concluded with an earnest appeal to government officials and the public to cooperate with these interim restrictions, stating they are being implemented in the “larger public interest to ensure energy conservation, public security, and responsible utilisation of resources.”