Strong Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Assam’s Morigaon District, No Casualties Reported

A powerful 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours thursday, sending shockwaves across the region and causing widespread panic. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) identified the epicenter near Morigaon town, with tremors felt in neighboring areas.

While the sudden tremor startled residents, initial reports confirm that no casualties or major structural damage have been reported so far. However, local authorities have swiftly deployed assessment teams to inspect buildings, roads, and essential infrastructure to ensure public safety.

Assam, located in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences such tremors, making earthquake preparedness a crucial aspect of disaster management in the region. Experts are closely monitoring for potential aftershocks and have urged residents to stay alert and follow standard safety protocols.

Officials have reassured the public that emergency response mechanisms are in place, and they continue to assess the impact of the quake. Citizens are advised to remain calm, stay informed through official channels, and be prepared for any further developments.

