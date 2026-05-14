Sikkim Government Announces Major Austerity Drive to Cut Fuel Use and Reduce Official Expenditure

Vehicle restrictions, remote work measures and reduced official travel introduced amid call for resource conservation

Gangtok, May 14 : The Sikkim government has unveiled a wide-ranging austerity initiative aimed at reducing fuel consumption and limiting non-essential government expenditure, following a national appeal for resource conservation and administrative discipline.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the number of vehicles in his official convoy would be reduced by half as part of the state’s effort to promote responsible governance and conserve fuel. The move forms part of a broader set of temporary administrative measures adopted during an emergency meeting held at Samman Bhawan involving cabinet ministers, legislators, senior bureaucrats and district officials.

In a significant change to official protocol practices, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to avoid routine protocol duties during the Chief Minister’s inter-district visits. Officials said the step is intended to reduce unnecessary deployment of vehicles and manpower.

The state administration has also decided to withdraw pilot vehicles assigned to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. In addition, fuel allocations for vehicles used by ministers and MLAs will be reduced by 20 percent under the new conservation plan.

The austerity package extends beyond transport management. Government departments will now be encouraged to introduce shared vehicle systems, rely more heavily on virtual meetings and digital communication, and promote walking for short-distance official engagements whenever practical.

Authorities have also directed Officers on Special Duty and government-appointed chairpersons to remain within their respective constituencies unless travel is unavoidable. Government employees will face restrictions on inter-district and out-of-state travel using official vehicles, except in essential situations.

As part of the temporary administrative restructuring, the government plans to implement work-from-home arrangements for up to 50 percent of employees wherever feasible. Foreign travel by government officials has been suspended for one year, while Saturdays and Sundays will continue to remain non-working days with restrictions on the movement of government vehicles during weekends.

The administration has additionally announced that an odd-even vehicle regulation system will be introduced across districts to further control fuel consumption and traffic movement. Emergency and essential services, however, will remain exempt from these restrictions.

Officials described the measures as precautionary and aimed at ensuring efficient use of public resources during a period requiring collective responsibility and disciplined governance. A detailed notification outlining implementation procedures is expected to be issued separately by the Home Department.

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the government’s conservation efforts, stating that public participation and responsible resource use would play a crucial role in supporting the state during challenging circumstances.

The announcement comes at a time when several governments across the country are reviewing expenditure patterns and fuel usage amid growing concerns over rising operational costs and broader economic pressures.