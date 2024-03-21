SDF Party’s Social Media Embroiled in ‘Fake News’ Controversy Amidst MCC

Pakyong, March 21: The upcoming elections in Sikkim for 32 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat, scheduled for April 19, mark the initiation of the general elections across seven phases. The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is already in effect.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently unveiled the timetable for the 2024 general elections, commencing on April 19 and spanning across seven phases, with the final phase slated for June 1. Vote counting is set for June 2 for Sikkim. Furthermore, the ECI has also announced the dates for assembly elections in four states: Sikkim (32 seats), Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats), Andhra Pradesh (175 seats), and Odisha (147 seats).

In light of the impending elections, the Chief Election Commissioner emphasized the necessity for enforcement agencies to uphold impartiality and transparency, ensuring a fair and equitable electoral process.

The political landscape in Sikkim showcases a triangular contest among the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), and the newly established Citizen Action Party (CAP), as opined by political analysts.

Amidst the fervent campaign activities of all political parties, the Office of the Chief Election Officer has issued directives mandating adherence to decorum and compliance with MCC guidelines during their events.

However, on Wednesday, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party found itself embroiled in controversy as the Chief Election Officer (CEO) accused them of disseminating misleading material regarding a youth leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). Allegedly, the SDF circulated unconfirmed reports through their social media platforms and media handles, accusing the SKM youth leader of being apprehended by an observer while transporting Rs. 50 lakh in a private Scorpio vehicle in Rangpo.

Upon investigation, the CEO, in an official letter, denounced the report as ‘FAKE NEWS’ after cross-verifying the information with the Rangpo Police Station under Pakyong District, where it was found to be baseless.

Consequently, on the same day, the purported victim, Shadev Sharma, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the SDF Party’s Social Media and its supporters, namely Prakash Lee and Bishwas Lucksom, at the Sadar Thana in the capital, Gangtok.