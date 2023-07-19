IndiGo Female Pilot De-rostered From Duty Following Torturing Minor Domestic Helper

IndiGo, the largest airline in India, has taken the decision to remove a female pilot from her roster after a video of her and her husband being assaulted in Delhi went viral. According to reports, the pilot, who was employed by IndiGo, and her husband were allegedly involved in the mistreatment and torture of their 10-year-old domestic helper.

In response to this disturbing incident, a group of people, said to be relatives of the young girl, confronted the couple at their residence in Dwarka and subjected them to physical violence. The video capturing this incident has rapidly spread across the internet, and the Delhi Police has verified its authenticity.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by IndiGo. We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile employee has been derostered from official duties,” said IndiGo in an official statement.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The husband of the woman pilot is also employed in the airline industry, but the specific airline he works for has not been confirmed yet. The young girl, who served as their domestic helper, has undergone a medical examination, and a case has been registered against the accused under sections 323, 324, 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Child Labour Act (75 JJ Act). According to a report by ANI, both the accused have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

#WATCH | Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan says, “We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks have come to the fore. A case has been registered. Both… pic.twitter.com/UQL1URv1Pg — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

As per the available information, the Dwarka Police Station received a report about the mistreatment of a 10-year-old domestic helper around 9 am on Wednesday. The investigation revealed that the couple had employed the girl as their domestic help for the past two months.

According to various media sources, the couple allegedly subjected the young girl to physical abuse, including beating and burning her with a hot clothes iron. This disturbing incident came to light when a relative of the girl noticed the injuries on Wednesday, which led to a gathering of people at the couple’s residence who confronted them about their actions.

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M Harsha Vardhan provided information about the actions taken in response to the case. He stated, “Upon reaching the scene, we discovered that a 10-year-old girl was being employed as a domestic helper by a couple. Her medical examination revealed injuries and burn marks. A case has been filed, and both the husband and wife have been detained and will be arrested. The child has received counseling to provide necessary support and care.”