SKM Announces Formation of Parliamentary Board Ahead of Bye-Elections On 13 Nov

Pakyong, October 16: Sikkim Chief Minister and President of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), has announced the formation of a Parliamentary Board in preparation for the upcoming bye-elections in November. These elections will be held for two assembly constituencies: 07-Soreng Chakung in Soreng District and 11-Namchi Singhithang in Namchi District.

According to a circular from the SKM Party President’s office, the board has been established under the provisions of Article XI of the SKM Party Constitution. The circular states, “The Hon’ble Party President hereby constitutes the Parliamentary Board for the upcoming bye-elections for the 07-Soreng Chakung and 11-Namchi Singhithang Assembly constituencies, with immediate effect.”

The members of the newly formed Parliamentary Board are as follows:

1. Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, Working President – Chairman

2. Ven. Sonam Lama, Chief Coordinator – Member

3. Shri Arun Kumar Upreti, General Secretary – Member

4. Shri Bhoj Raj Rai, Vice President – Member

The party circular further states that the appointed board members are authorized to select candidates for the respective constituencies in the upcoming bye-elections.

Sikkim is gearing up for significant by-elections in two key constituencies—Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang on November 13, as part of a broader electoral schedule announced for several states by ECI. These by-polls were triggered by the resignation of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who vacated his Soreng seat after winning both Soreng and Rhenock constituencies in the last election, ultimately choosing to retain Rhenock.

Additionally, Krishna Kumari Rai w/o CM Prem Singh Tamang , the elected representative from Namchi, resigned from her seat, necessitating another by-election.

These elections carry considerable weight in Sikkim’s political landscape. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, led by Prem Singh Tamang, currently enjoys a commanding majority in the state assembly, holding 30 seats. This majority was further strengthened by the recent defection of Shyari MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to the SKM.

The Election Commission has outlined the timeline for the by-elections, with the process set to begin on October 18, when gazetted notifications will be issued. The deadline for submitting nominations is October 25, with scrutiny of the nominations scheduled for October 28. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 30, after which the final list of contenders will be confirmed.

These by-elections will be a test of SKM’s continued dominance and provide insight into the shifting political dynamics in Sikkim.