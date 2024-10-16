Strike by Junior Doctors Spark Anger Among Patients In NBMCH

Siliguri, October 15 : Reports are emerging about the plight of patients at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Medical services are being disrupted, causing difficulties for patients. The reason behind this is a hunger strike by junior doctors, who are protesting to press for their various demands. Senior doctors have also supported this strike by observing a 12-hour hunger strike.

Reportedly, group of patients and their relatives allegedly vandalized the Superintendent’s office, embarking tense situation. Enforcement authority responding swiftly, apprehended three individuals in connection with the incident. They reported that they had been standing in line for several hours but received no services. Such a situation is negatively affecting the health of the patients is understood. The current state of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital is concerning, and a quick resolution is necessary.

