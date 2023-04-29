Huge Quantity Of Contraband Substances Seized By Rangpo Police In Goods Truck

On Saturday morning at 2:43 AM, Sikkim Police, under Pakyong District, apprehended two individuals at Atal Setu. The individuals were in a truck bearing West Bengal Number WB 73 F 8597, which was loaded with construction materials such as bricks and rods. However, upon thorough searching, the police found 309 bottles of cough syrup and 864 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon concealed under the construction materials.

The contraband substances were seized, and the two occupants, Madan Karki, a resident of Kirney, West Bengal, and Gagan Chettri, a resident of Lohapool, West Bengal, were taken into police custody. A case has been registered at Rangpo PS under the relevant sections of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act and the Indian Penal Code.

