CM Unveils 26 Seater Commercial Operation MI172 Helicopter 

Gangtok, March 06 (IPR): The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department organised the Helicopter Pravesh Puja for 1st landing and the start of commercial operation at Burtuk Helipad today.

The Chief Minister has officially launched a Twin Engine MI172 Helicopter with 26 seats.

The event marked the inaugural landing and the beginning of commercial operations for the 26-seater Twin Engine MI172 Helicopter.

The Mi-172 helicopter, a highly adaptable medium-lift twin-engine aircraft built in Russia, is capable of performing various tasks. With a comfortable seating configuration, it can accommodate up to 26 passengers at sea level.



Moreover, this helicopter is designed explicitly for the high-altitude terrain of our country, capable of transporting a significant number of passengers to elevations unreachable by any other helicopter in the world.

Also present were Mr Biswanath Sommadder, Chief Justice, Mr BS Panth, Minister, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Mr GT Dhungel, MLA, Tadong, Mr YT Lepcha, MLA, Gangtok, Mr Nell Bahadur Chettri, Mayor, GMC, Mr VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, Mr Lukendra Rasaily, Chairman, STDC, Mr AK Singh, DGP, Mr R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, Mr Prakash Chhetri, Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Mr Tushar Nikhare, District Collector, Mr Neeraj Pradhan, Chief Engineer, and officials from the department.

