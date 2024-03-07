Pawan Chamling Is Master Of Conspiracy and Propaganda : SKM

Gangtok, 7 March : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party held a press conference in the capital today, where they levied several accusations against the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party in various political concern. Jacob Khaling, the spokesperson for the SKM party, strongly criticized SDF Party President Pawan Chamling’s recent call for a ‘Civil Disobedience Movement’ aimed at initiating a statewide protest. Khaling accused Chamling of actively seeking to disrupt the peace in the state by encouraging civil unrest.

Furthermore, SKM spokesperson Delay Namgyal Barfungpa cautioned that both supporters and members of the SDF should remain vigilant, as Chamling may attempt to manipulate them for his own political gain. Barfungpa characterized Chamling as a cunning leader proficient in orchestrating propaganda and conspiracies, citing instances of such behavior during Chamling’s 25-year tenure in governance. Barfungpa also cast doubt on Chamling’s potential involvement in a recent violent assault on their own senior leader, KN Rai.