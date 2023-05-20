Landslide in North Sikkim Leaves Tourists Stranded, Rescue Operations Underway

Last night, a landslide occurred at Maltin, Chungthang, in North Sikkim, resulting in hundreds of tourists being stranded on their way to Lachung and Lachen. The incident was triggered by heavy rainfall, causing the road to be blocked and disrupting vehicular movement.

District Collector Hem Chettri of Mangan reported that approximately 500 tourists were affected by the landslide. With the incident transpiring during the nighttime, the stranded tourists sought refuge at a nearby Gurudwara and army camp located in Chungthang. The Gurudwara and army authorities provided them with essential amenities and support.

Promptly responding to the situation, the authorities initiated clearance efforts to restore the road. Currently, ongoing endeavors are being made to remove the debris and make the route accessible once again. Local authorities and rescue teams are tirelessly working to ensure the safety of the stranded tourists and to resume normal traffic as soon as possible.

Despite the setback, the tourists remain optimistic and eager to continue their journey to explore the picturesque destinations of Lachung and Lachen. However, they have been advised to exercise caution and follow instructions provided by the authorities as the clearance work progresses.

Once the road is reopened, appropriate arrangements will be made to guarantee the safe passage of all tourists to their intended destinations. North Sikkim, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and serene natural beauty, attracts a significant number of tourists annually. The local administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded tourists while minimizing any inconvenience caused.

Tourists are urged to stay updated with the latest information from local authorities and tourism departments regarding the status of the road clearance. By staying informed, they can adjust their travel plans accordingly and make informed decisions regarding their journey.

