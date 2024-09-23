Good News For Registered Tourism Entities

Gangtok, 23 September : Sikkim’s Tourism Department Decentralizes Permit System to Foster Regional Growth. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim, under the directives of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has announced a major revamp in its permit issuance system.

Starting September 24, 2024, permits for Nathula Pass, two-wheeler permits, and foreigner permits to key tourist destinations will be decentralized, making it easier for tourists to obtain permits across all districts.

In a strategic move to encourage tourism in the Namchi and Soreng districts, the department will now issue free Nathula Pass permits to Indian tourists who stay for at least one night in registered hotels or homestays within these districts. This offer is aimed at boosting local economies and driving tourism to the relatively less-explored areas of the state.

Tourists interested in availing this offer will need to submit a valid hotel or homestay bill along with other necessary documents through a registered travel agency at least three days before their planned travel date. In addition, 33% of the daily permit quota will be made available on a paid basis for non-residents and locals, with a total of 50 permits issued per day for Nathula Pass.

For foreign tourists, Protected Area Permits (PAPs) for visits to Tsomgo Lake and the Lachung-Lachen circuit will also be available across all districts, but must be processed through local travel agencies. Foreigners must be accompanied by certified guides and can apply on a payment basis, in line with the government’s guidelines.

This initiative aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision of promoting sustainable tourism across all districts of Sikkim, ensuring that local businesses, travel agencies, and certified guides benefit from increased tourism while making the permit process more transparent and accessible.

