CM and AIFF President Discuss Nurturing Young Football Talent in Sikkim

Kolkata, September 23 (IPR): The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, met with Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), today to discuss strategies for advancing football development in the state. The discussions focused on initiatives aimed at creating better opportunities for young, aspiring footballers in Sikkim.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the state’s club culture in promoting grassroots football, underlining the need to nurture young talent to build the next generation of Sikkimese footballers.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey praised Sikkim’s efforts in promoting football and assured the Federation’s full support in fostering the sport’s growth across the region.