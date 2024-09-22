Bangladesh Lifts Hilsa Export Ban, Allows 3,000 Tonnes for India Ahead of Durga Puja

Siliguri, 22 September : In a move welcomed by seafood lovers, Bangladesh has lifted its recent ban on hilsa fish exports to India, approving 3,000 tonnes to be shipped in time for the Durga Puja festival. The decision, announced on Saturday, comes just weeks after the country halted exports to prioritize domestic supply following a change in government.

Hilsa, a much-loved delicacy during the Durga Puja celebrations, holds cultural significance in both India and Bangladesh. The demand for the fish surges during this time, especially in Indian states like West Bengal, where the festival is widely celebrated.

Bangladesh, which supplies nearly 70% of the world’s hilsa, takes pride in this national symbol, known as “Padma ilish.” The country previously facilitated hilsa exports to India as a goodwill gesture, a practice supported by the previous Awami League government under Sheikh Hasina.

However, the recent ban imposed by the caretaker government led by Muhammad Younus cited the need to secure sufficient stock for domestic consumers. Now, with Durga Puja approaching, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Commerce has approved the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India, as reported by *The Daily Star*.

This isn’t the first time Bangladesh has restricted hilsa exports. In 2012, the country imposed a ban following disagreements over the Teesta River water-sharing agreement. The ban was lifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2022 after rising prices in Indian markets and increased smuggling across the border led to economic and diplomatic concerns.

The export of hilsa during Durga Puja is expected to boost festive spirits in India while maintaining Bangladesh’s commitment to supporting both domestic and international markets.