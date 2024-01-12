DT Lepcha Becomes Uncontested Lone BJP MP Rajya Sabha For Sikkim State

Gangtok, Jan 12 (IPR): Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, MLA, Gnathang-Machong constituency was declared elected (uncontested) to the Council of States from Sikkim (Rajya Sabha) today. The Certificate of Election was issued to DT Lepcha by Mr Lalit Kumar Gurung, Returning Officer for the Biennial Elections, in the presence of Karma T Gyatso Bhutia, Assistant Returning Officer and Ms Pema Lhaden Lama, Observer, in the office of the RO cum Secretary, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The Election of DT Lepcha to the Council of States was made in accordance to the provision contained in sub-section (2)/sub-section(3) of section 53 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with sub rule (1) of (11) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.