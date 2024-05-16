State Bank of Sikkim Files FIR Against Three Employees for Embezzling Rs 69 Crore

Gangtok, 16 May : The State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) has lodged an FIR against three employees—Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, General Manager (Operations); Tsewang Dorjee Lepcha, Assistant Manager (IT); and Tilak Rai, Senior Account Assistant—on charges of embezzling over Rs 69 crore from the bank.

These employees, all based at the bank’s headquarters in Gangtok, are accused of conspiring to defraud the bank for their personal gain.

According to the bank’s preliminary investigations, they manipulated several accounts, including account number 2811100148000030 under the name of an Assistant Engineer from the Roads and Bridges Department, Government of Sikkim, and account number 2811100140225661 under the name of Mrs. Chung Chung Bhutia, wife of Dorjee Tshering Lepcha.

The investigation also revealed that the accused opened multiple fixed deposit accounts in the name of the Assistant Engineer from the Roads and Bridges Department and invested the embezzled funds in various movable and immovable assets.

In light of these findings, the bank has requested the police to register the complaint and initiate necessary actions to uncover the full extent of the fraud. The bank has also urged the authorities to immediately freeze or attach all assets, including bank accounts, fixed deposits, shares, mutual funds, and properties, held by the accused and their immediate family members.