Gangtok to Introduce Ropeway System as Sustainable Urban Transport Solution

In a significant move to address urban traffic challenges and boost tourism, the Sikkim government has unveiled plans to introduce a modern aerial ropeway system in Gangtok. The initiative, discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri P.S. Tamang (Golay) on February 6, 2025, aims to transform the city’s transport infrastructure and provide a sustainable alternative to traditional road-based commuting.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Urban Development Department (UDD), key stakeholders, and potential investors, focused on the implementation of the ropeway project under the Sikkim Ropeway Act, 2023. Gangtok, the state capital, has been grappling with increasing traffic congestion due to rising private vehicle ownership, limited road space, and longer trip lengths. The ropeway system is expected to alleviate these issues while enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal and accessibility.

The UDD presented a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister, highlighting the necessity, feasibility, and benefits of the project. The presentation included traffic data, groundwork assessments, and future projections, emphasizing the ropeway’s potential to improve mobility, reduce congestion, and support local livelihoods through job creation. The project, now renamed the Golden Jubilee Cable Car in honor of Sikkim’s 50 years of statehood, will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with a revenue-sharing framework and annual fixed financing.

Key officials involved in the project include Shri Jitendra Singh Raje, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary; Smt. Yogeeta Rai, Secretary; Shri Shailendra Sharma, Principal Chief Engineer; Shri Bhupendra Kuthari, Chief Engineer (Ropeway); Shri Dinker Gurung, Chief Town Planner; and Shri Niranjan Kapil, Urban Planner.

The ropeway system is envisioned as a scenic, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transport that will cater to both residents and tourists. By reducing reliance on road-based vehicles, the project aligns with Sikkim’s commitment to sustainable urban development and innovative transport solutions. Once operational, the Golden Jubilee Cable Car is expected to position Gangtok as a model city for urban transport in the region, setting a benchmark for other states to follow.

The next steps involve the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will outline the technical and financial aspects of the initiative. With its potential to transform Gangtok’s urban landscape, the ropeway project marks a significant milestone in Sikkim’s journey toward sustainable development and improved quality of life for its citizens.

