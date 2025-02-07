CBI Arrests Absconding Puran Bahadur Rai In ABGL Leader Madan Tamang Murder Case 2011

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Puran Bahadur Rai, an absconding accused in a murder case, from Bengaluru, Karnataka. Rai was wanted in connection with the murder of Madan Tamang, the then President of Akhil Bhartiya Gorkha League (ABGL), which took place on May 21, 2010, in Darjeeling. Rai had been evading the law since 2017 and had relocated from Darjeeling to Bengaluru to avoid arrest.

The CBI took over the investigation of the case on January 19, 2011, after re-registering the FIR originally filed by Sadar Police Station in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The case was initiated following notifications from both the West Bengal government and the Central Government of India.

Rai, a charge-sheeted accused in the case, had failed to attend trial proceedings since 2017. The Chief Judge of the City Sessions Court in Kolkata issued a proclamation against him on April 3, 2017, but he did not appear in court. Subsequently, an open-ended warrant was issued against him on November 20, 2024.

After sustained efforts and leveraging technical intelligence, the CBI successfully located and arrested Rai in Bommasandra, Maruthi Nagar, Jigani, Bengaluru Rural. He will now be presented before the appropriate court for further legal proceedings.

About Madan Tamang

Madan Tamang was a prominent political leader and the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL), a political party advocating for the rights and interests of the Gorkha community in India. He was known for his strong stance on Gorkha identity and his efforts to secure justice and recognition for the community in the Darjeeling hills and beyond.

Tamang was a vocal critic of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), another political group in the region, and often opposed their methods and demands for a separate Gorkhaland state. His leadership and activism made him a significant figure in the political landscape of Darjeeling.

Tragically, Madan Tamang was brutally murdered on May 21, 2010, in broad daylight during a public event in Darjeeling. His assassination sent shockwaves through the region and highlighted the intense political tensions in the area. The case garnered widespread attention, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was brought in to investigate the murder.

Tamang’s death was a significant loss for the Gorkha community and the ABGL, as he was seen as a unifying figure who fought for the rights and dignity of the Gorkha people. His legacy continues to inspire many in the region who seek justice and equality for the community.