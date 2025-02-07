 Govt Employee Stabs Colleagues, Roams Streets with Bloodied Weapon

In a shocking incident in Kolkata, West Bengal, a government employee went on a violent rampage after his leave application was denied. The accused, identified as Asit Sarkar, attacked his colleagues with a knife, leaving several injured. The incident occurred on Thursday, February 6, at the Karigori Bhawan in Newtown, where Sarkar worked for the state government.

After the attack, Sarkar was seen roaming the streets with a blood-stained knife, a scene captured by locals on their mobile phones. The video has since gone viral on social media, showing Sarkar threatening bystanders and warning them not to approach him. Traffic police eventually intervened, convincing him to surrender and drop the knife.

According to reports, Sarkar had applied for leave, but his request was rejected. This led to an argument with his colleagues, culminating in the violent attack around noon. A security guard at the office was among those injured in the stabbing. The injured have been identified as Jaydev Chakraborty, Santunu Saha, Saratha Let, and Sheikh Satbul. Two of the victims are reported to be in critical condition.

Sarkar, a resident of Ghora in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas, works in the Technical Education Department. During police interrogation, he claimed that the attack was fueled by anger over derogatory remarks made by his colleagues about his father. Authorities are investigating the incident, including how Sarkar obtained the knife used in the attack.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with locals and netizens expressing shock over the violent outburst. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the full circumstances behind the attack.

Watch Video Here

