The Dark Reality of the US Deportation of Indian Immigrants: A Journey of Broken Dreams

The latest wave of deportations has exposed the grim reality of illegal immigration, as over 100 Indian migrants were sent back from the United States under distressing conditions. Their journey back home was marred by allegations of inhumane treatment, including being handcuffed and shackled for nearly 40 hours aboard a US military aircraft. Many of these individuals, some having risked their lives through treacherous routes, were unaware of their impending deportation until they landed in Amritsar.

A Journey of Desperation and Betrayal

Ankit, one of the deportees, described the traumatic experience, revealing that detainees, including women, were restrained throughout the flight, denied basic amenities, and faced severe discomfort. “We were handcuffed at the camp they call a ‘detention centre.’ Our hands and legs were cuffed, and even while eating, the shackles remained on,” he recalled.

For many, this harrowing ordeal began with a dream—an aspiration to escape unemployment and financial struggles in India. “I spent around 4 to 4.5 million rupees to get there,” Ankit admitted, emphasizing the growing frustration over limited job opportunities at home.

The Terrifying ‘Donkey Route’ to the US

Harwinder Singh from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district provided a chilling account of his arduous journey via the so-called ‘donkey route’—an illegal, high-risk migration pathway used to enter the US. His journey spanned multiple countries, including Qatar, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico, before he finally reached the US border.

“I witnessed people dying in the Panama jungle and drowning at sea. There were times when we had nothing to eat except a few biscuits,” he revealed. Singh, like many others, had been misled by unscrupulous agents who promised a safe passage but subjected him to a perilous ordeal instead.

Another migrant recounted how his belongings, worth thousands, were stolen along the way. “We crossed 17-18 hills, walking for 40-45 kilometers. If anyone slipped, they were left to die. I saw dead bodies along the path,” he lamented.

The Unforgiving Consequences of Illegal Immigration

Upon arrival in India, the deportees were interrogated by multiple government agencies, including Punjab Police and intelligence units, to assess potential criminal records. Many had spent their life savings—often borrowed at high interest rates—only to return empty-handed and in worse financial straits than before.

Robin Hanada, another deportee, urged people to avoid the ‘donkey route’ at all costs. “The experience was so horrifying that I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone,” he admitted.

The Government’s Response

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, responded to concerns over the alleged mistreatment of deportees, clarifying that the use of restraints was standard US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) procedure since 2012. He assured that women and children were exempt and that basic necessities, including food and medical needs, were attended to during transit.

Despite these assurances, the plight of deported migrants highlights a broader crisis—one of desperation, exploitation, and a lack of viable opportunities at home.

A Hard Lesson for Aspiring Migrants

This deportation serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with illegal immigration. For many, the ‘American Dream’ has turned into a nightmare, leaving them financially ruined and emotionally scarred. As the Indian government grapples with the growing issue of illegal migration, there is an urgent need for better employment opportunities and awareness campaigns to prevent others from falling into the same trap.

The tragic stories of these deportees should serve as a warning to those contemplating similar paths—illegal immigration is not just a legal risk, but a journey that can cost one’s life, dignity, and future.