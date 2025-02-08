Sikkim Police Celebrates CT Joseph Sharma’s Victory in Himalaya Roadies 2025

Sikkim Police recently honored CT Joseph Sharma of the 3rd IRBn for his remarkable win in Himalaya Roadies 2025, celebrating his achievement at a special felicitation ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.

The event, led by DGP Shri Akshay Sachdeva, highlighted the importance of recognizing talents beyond regular police duties. DGP Sachdeva praised Sharma’s dedication, stating that while professional responsibilities remain paramount, officers should also be encouraged to pursue their passions.

“It’s important to acknowledge and support those who excel in different fields—whether in sports, adventure, or creativity,” he said. “Their success not only brings pride to the force but also inspires the younger generation.”

Senior officers from the Police Headquarters were present to personally congratulate Sharma, offering their encouragement and appreciation for his hard work. Their presence reflected the growing belief that police personnel can serve as role models both within the force and in the community.

The Commandant of the 3rd IRBn expressed deep gratitude to the DGP and senior officers for recognizing Sharma’s achievement, reinforcing the idea that nurturing talent benefits not just individuals but the entire organization.

For Sharma, winning Himalaya Roadies 2025 isn’t just a personal triumph—it’s proof that with determination and passion, one can break barriers and achieve greatness, whether in uniform or beyond.