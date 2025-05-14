CM PS Tamang Condemns Omission of Sikkim from Map Published by The Hindu

Gangtok, May 14 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has issued a strong condemnation against national daily *The Hindu* for publishing a map of India that excluded the state of Sikkim in its May 13, 2025 edition. The CM termed the omission not just an oversight but a “serious and unacceptable error” that challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

In a statement released to the media, Chief Minister Tamang expressed deep disappointment, especially as the incident occurred during the state’s golden jubilee celebrations, marking 50 years of Sikkim’s integration into the Indian Union.

He stated that such misrepresentation is “deeply hurtful to the people of Sikkim” and undermines the unity of the Indian Republic. The Chief Minister reminded that Sikkim’s status as an integral part of India is constitutionally enshrined under Article 371F.

Reiterating the critical role of media in nation-building, CM Tamang emphasized that *The Hindu* and all media organizations must uphold their responsibility to represent the country accurately and respectfully.