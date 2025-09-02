Decomposed Body Recovered in Mamring, Probe Underway

Namchi, Sep 02 : A decomposed body was discovered in Mamring after tenants of a four-storied building reported a strong foul smell coming from one of the locked rooms.

Upon inspection, police recovered the body of a woman later identified as 30-year-old Sita Chettri, a native of Gelling in Soreng District. Chettri had been residing in the building for the past one and a half years, where she also operated a shop.

The site was examined by police officials, forensic experts, a fingerprint analyst, and a photographer. The inquest proceedings were carried out by the SDM/Namthang in the presence of family members and witnesses. Authorities confirmed that the body was already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The remains were subsequently moved to STNM Hospital, Gangtok, for a medico-legal autopsy. Police have stated that all necessary formalities at the location have been completed, and further investigations are in progress.