Two Maestro Passes Away Leaving Big Void In Music World , Pankaj Udhas and Bhakta Raj Acharya

Pakyong, 26 February : On Monday, the music world mourned the loss of two iconic singers as Gazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away in India, while Shiromani Bhakta Raj Acharya bid farewell in Nepal. Their departure marks the end of an era, leaving behind legacies that will be forever cherished by fans worldwide.

In a sorrowful development, veteran classical musician Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas has passed away at the age of 73 on February 26. The news was confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas, revealing that he succumbed to a prolonged illness at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Pankaj Udhas was widely celebrated for his contributions to classical music, leaving behind a rich legacy cherished by fans and fellow musicians alike. His melodious renditions and soul-stirring performances endeared him to audiences across generations.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes pour in from admirers worldwide, honoring the musical genius whose talent touched countless lives. While his physical presence may have departed, his music and influence will continue to resonate for years to come, immortalizing his memory in the hearts of many.

Renowned singer and composer Bhakta Raj Acharya, affectionately known as Bhajan Shiromani, has passed away at the age of 82. The sad news was confirmed by musician Hari Lamsal, a close neighbor of Acharya, who stated that the veteran artist breathed his last while being rushed to Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur.

According to Lamsal, Acharya’s health took a sudden turn as his oxygen levels dropped significantly while he was resting at home. Despite efforts to get him medical attention promptly, doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Acharya’s health had been fragile since he collapsed at his residence four months ago, as revealed by Lamsal. He had been under the care of his wife Sushila and their two sons, Satya and Swaroop, along with other family members during this period.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning decades, Acharya contributed immensely to Nepali music with approximately 400 songs to his credit, including timeless classics such as ‘Hajar Sapana Haruko’, ‘Jati Chot Dinchhau’, and ‘Mutu Jalirahechha’.

Tragically, Acharya was forced to halt his stage performances 31 years ago after being diagnosed with cancer. Reflecting on his ordeal in an interview with Kantipur daily three years ago, Acharya recounted the harrowing experience of having a lump in his tongue, which ultimately led to the loss of his singing voice following surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Despite grappling with immense physical and emotional challenges, Acharya drew strength from the unwavering support of his wife Sushila and his love for his children, which prevented him from succumbing to despair. His son, Swaroop Raj, attested to his father’s indomitable spirit, highlighting Acharya’s relentless determination to defy medical prognoses and continue fighting against the disease.

News of Acharya’s passing elicited an outpouring of grief from fans across various sectors of society, including politicians, fellow singers, musicians, and actors, who flocked to the hospital upon hearing the news. Plans for his cremation are underway, with arrangements set for tomorrow, as confirmed by Lamsal.

About Bhakta Raj Acharya (1942-2024)

Bhakta Raj Acharya is a renowned Nepali singer known for his melodious voice and impactful contributions to the Nepali music industry. He has captivated audiences with his soulful performances and heartfelt renditions of various genres, including modern and traditional Nepali songs.

Acharya’s musical journey began in the early 1990s, and since then, he has released numerous albums and singles that have resonated deeply with listeners across Nepal and beyond. His ability to infuse emotion and authenticity into his music has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

In addition to his singing career, Bhakta Raj Acharya is also known for his philanthropic endeavors and involvement in social causes. He has used his platform to raise awareness about various issues affecting society and has contributed to charitable initiatives aimed at making a positive difference in people’s lives.

Overall, Bhakta Raj Acharya’s legacy as a singer and humanitarian continues to inspire and uplift audiences, leaving a lasting impact on the Nepali music scene and beyond.