Team Of AIIMS Doctors Saves Life Of 2-Years-Old- Toddler On Vistara Flight From Bangalore to Delhi

New Delhi, 28 Aug : A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi successfully saved the life of a two-year-old child who experienced breathing difficulties while on a Vistara flight from Bangalore to Delhi.

The incident occurred on a Sunday night when a group of five senior AIIMS doctors, who were on their way back to Delhi after attending a medical event in Bengaluru, sprang into action.

The flight, Vistara UK-814, was rerouted to Nagpur following a distress call made by the flight crew due to the child’s critical condition.

The child, a two-year-old girl who had previously undergone intracardiac repair, was unconscious and displaying signs of cyanosis. The five doctors, Dr. Navdeep Kaur, Dr. Damandeep Singh, Dr. Rishab Jain, Dr. Oishika, and Dr. Avichala Taxak, quickly initiated emergency medical treatment on the aircraft. Despite limited resources, the doctors performed immediate CPR and managed to establish intravenous access. They also inserted an oropharyngeal airway and worked together to achieve a return of circulation (ROSC).

The situation became even more complex when the child experienced another cardiac arrest, prompting the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). The doctors worked tirelessly for 45 minutes to resuscitate the child while the flight was redirected to Nagpur. Upon arrival in Nagpur, the child was handed over to a pediatrician in stable hemodynamic condition.

AIIMS Delhi shared details of the incident on their social media platform, highlighting the exceptional teamwork and efforts of the senior resident doctors in saving the child’s life. The prompt and skilled response of the AIIMS doctors played a crucial role in successfully managing the critical medical situation mid-flight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

