Gang Rape : Taxi Driver and Two Others Arrested For Kidnapping and Sexual Assaulting 22-Years-Old Girl

Pakyong, November 28: Ranipool Police apprehended a taxi driver and two accomplices for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young woman at a secluded location.

According to reports, the victim was celebrating her pre-graduation party at a local venue. Take opportunity a taxi driver named Dil Bahadur Biswakarma and his friends, Bhupal Biswakarma and Sonam Tamang took girl forcible to Adampul where hooligans accomplished their thirst.

The Ranipool police have arrested and charged them under sections 376D, 341, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The suspects are currently in police custody, with the incident believed to have occurred on the night of November 25.

Upon receiving complaint from aggrieved victim police took immediate step to arrest all the rapist gang.