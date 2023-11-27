Two killed in private car accident at Likhu Bhir NH10

Rangpo, 27 Nov : A tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening near Likhu Bhir, involving a private vehicle belonging to Melli. Reportedly, two individuals lost their lives in the unfortunate accident.

The incident involved a Wagon R with the registration number WB79A 3924. The vehicle met with a mishap near Likhu Bhir, ultimately falling into the Tista River. In the early hours of the following morning, a Hydra was employed to recover both the car and the bodies from the river.

The deceased individuals, identified as Bishal Chettri from Melli, Sikkim, and Thupden Bhutia Geyzing, Sikkim, were found inside the submerged car. The Kalimpong Police and administration were present at the site during the recovery operation. This tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for caution while driving.