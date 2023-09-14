Disastrous Fire Incident Averted at SMIMS, Tadong

Gangtok, 13 Sep : A potential fire incident was averted at SMIMS, Tadong. The incident unfolded on the ground floor of the newly constructed SMIMS Building, located adjacent to the Basketball Court, at around 7 PM on a Wednesday evening.

According to media reports, the fire is believed to have originated in a storage area where printer cartridges were stored. It is further assumed that the fire may have been triggered by the accidental dropping of a cigarette butt from an upper floor. Within moments, black smoke billowed from the windows and ventilators, causing panic among those in the vicinity.

Swift action was taken by the people nearby, who rushed to the scene to intervene. However, before the fire could escalate to a catastrophic level, the staff at SMIMS demonstrated their efficiency by swiftly containing the blaze. They utilized in-house firefighting equipment to bring the situation under control.

Although a fire tender eventually arrived at the scene, the situation had already been successfully managed and the fire extinguished by the SMIMS staff themselves. Thanks to their prompt response and effective action, a major disaster was averted.