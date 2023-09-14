“Hands Off My Private Property, It’s none of your business ,” Primula Bhandari hits back Bhaichung Bhutia

Gangtok, September 14: Primula Bhandari, the daughter of the late Chief Minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari, has come forward with some strong words directed at Bhaichung Bhutia regarding the management of the Sangram Bhawan property. This statement comes in response to Bhaichung Bhutia’s recent announcement of the merger between his Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front Party.

During his announcement on Wednesday (Watch Below), Bhaichung Bhutia expressed his intention to carry forward the legacy of Nar Bahadur Bhandari by transforming the Sangram Bhawan property into a museum. In response, the daughter of the late Chief Minister expressed her discontent, asserting that Bhaichung Bhutia had no business meddling in her private property affairs. She emphasized that the decision of what to do with Sangram Bhawan, a property she owns, was entirely her prerogative. In her own words, she asked, “What I choose to do with my property, Sangram Bhawan, is my decision. Who is Bhaichung Bhutia to take such a keen interest in it ? Sangram Bhawan is my property ! “