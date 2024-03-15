WB CM Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Hospital With Health Advisory

Pakyong, 15 March : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from the hospital following a medical evaluation and receiving stitches for a significant head injury sustained on Thursday.

Banerjee suffered a laceration on her forehead and nose after falling at her residence in Kalighat, South Kolkata, upon returning from an event. TMC’s national general secretary and Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, facilitated her admission to the hospital, as per party sources.

Banerjee’s brother, Kartik Banerjee, disclosed to a Bengali news channel that she sustained the injury indoors and was promptly transported to the hospital due to profuse bleeding, necessitating stitches.

Describing her condition, he stated, “She had a cerebral concussion with notable lacerations on her forehead and nose, requiring immediate medical attention.” Medical specialists from neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments attended to her, stabilizing her condition. She received three stitches on her forehead, one on her nose, and underwent necessary medical assessments including ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler.

Although advised to remain hospitalized for further observation and treatment, Banerjee opted to return home, under continued medical supervision.

Dr. Bandopadhyay emphasized, “Her condition will be closely monitored, and subsequent treatment will be determined based on further assessments.”

The TMC later shared images of Banerjee’s injury, urging support and prayers for her recovery.

Several notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed concern and wished her a speedy recovery. PM Modi tweeted, “I pray for Mamata Didi’s quick recovery and good health.”

Senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray mentioned Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s inquiries about Banerjee’s health, conveying his deep concern and wishes for her swift recovery.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) also extended his wishes for Banerjee’s speedy recovery via Facebook, expressing quick recovery.

“The recent news of the major injury suffered by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, has deeply saddened us.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim and myself, I wish for her swift recovery. We pray and eagerly await her return to good health, receiving the best medical care and support, and wish that strength and healing accompany her every step of the way.

May she recuperate fully very soon. We all stand in solidarity with her in this challenging hour”, Sikkim CM Golay mentioned.