3-Day Traffic Restriction Between Rangpo – Siliguri Along NH10

Pakyong , 04 May : The district administration of Kalimpong in West Bengal has officially announced restrictions on vehicular traffic along NH 10, connecting Sikkim to Siliguri in West Bengal, for three days starting next Monday. According to the notification, the highway will be closed for bituminous works by the PWD’s National Highway Division between Rabi Jhora and Gail Khola on the West Bengal side of the border, from 6 am on May 6 to 6 am on May 9.

To ensure the convenience of tourists and commuters, traffic will be redirected from Rangpo in Sikkim to Siliguri in West Bengal through two alternative routes. One route passes through Munsong-17th Mile-Algarah-Lava-Gorubathan and back, while the other goes via Chitrey-Kalimpong town-Algarah-Lava-Gorubathan. Heavy goods carriers will be directed to Siliguri either through the Chitrey route or the Reshi-Pedong route, and vice versa.

Excerpt From Kalimpong District Administration, ref Notice 03.05.2024

Whereas, a prayer has been received from the Executive Engineer 11, National Highway. Division IX, P.W (Roads) vide Memo No. 626, dated 30/04/2024 requesting restriction and diversion of movement of all type of vehicles to carry out bituminous work at the stretch between Rabi Jhora to Gail Khola along NH 10(28.80 km to 26.40 km).

Whereas, it’s necessary to impose temporary restriction for movement of all type of vehicles to carry out bituminous work at the stretch between Rabi Jhora to Gail Khola along NH 10 to be carried on by PWD. National Highway, Division IX. P.W (Roads).

Now, therefore, I, Sri Balasubramanian T, IAS, District Magistrate, Kalimpong in exercise of the power conferred upon me U/S 11S., U/S 116 (1) (a). U/S 122 and U/S 126 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and in continuation of Order No. 16 /MV dated 24/03/2024 direct to restrict and divert temporarily the movement of all types of vehicles in the NH 10 stretch from Rabi Jhora to 29th Mile on and from 06.00 hrs, 06/05/2024 to 06.00 hrs, 09/05/2024 as per the following arrangements.

(1) Vehicle Restriction:

Movement of all type of vehicles are restricted from Rabi Jhora to 29th Mile via NH 10 from 06.00 hrs, 06/05/2024 to 06.00 hrs, 09/05/2024

(2) Alternative Route Traffic Diversions:

1) Only small vehicles will move from Rangpoo towards Siliguri via Munsong 17th Mile Algarah – Lava – Gorubathan and to Siliguri and vice versa round the clock

2) Small vehicles will move from Chitrey Kalimpong town Algarah-Lava Gorubathan and to Siliguri and vice versa round the clock.

3) Goods Vehicle will move from Chitrey-Kalimpong town Algarah Lava-Gorubathan and to Siliguri and vice versa from 21.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs.

4) Goods vehicle and small vehicles will move from Reshi – Pedong Algarah Lava Gorubathan and to Siliguri and vice versa round the clock.

Necessary restrictions at Rangpoo Check post, Chitrey and at District border – NH-10 stretch shall be imposed by police (Traffic) for facilitating the route diversion.

