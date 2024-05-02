What IMD has to say regarding weather in May

Pakyong, 02 April : The scourge of heatwave continues in many parts of the country. Due to the hot weather, it has become difficult for people to venture out of their homes during midday.

The heatwave is expected to be particularly intense in northern India this May. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about this on Wednesday.

According to the department, there is a likelihood of the maximum temperature in May being above normal in most parts of northern India, including the National Capital Region.

As a result, people may have to face the brunt of heatwaves for four days. IMD chief Mrityunjay Mahapatra stated that due to the temperature being higher than normal in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the heatwave will be more troublesome this May. Heatwaves may last for two to four days in some parts of Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Gangetic plains of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and other areas.

Typically, heatwaves last for only three days in northern plains, central, and peninsular India around May. Mahapatra mentioned that this month, heatwaves are expected to last for 5-8 days in South Rajasthan, Western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat. The number of days of heatwaves is higher than normal.

The Meteorological Department has predicted normal rainfall across the country in May. Rainfall ranging from 91 to 109 percent is expected. Additionally, the department forecasted above-normal rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Conversely, there are concerns of below-normal rainfall in several parts of Odisha, Northern Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, South-West Bengal, parts of North-East India, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Warmest April in Eastern India since 1901

The average temperature in April in Eastern and North-Eastern India was 28.12 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1901. The frequency of storms was lower than average, leading to relatively higher temperatures in Eastern and North-Eastern India.

Chance of Rain in Several States Amidst Heat

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan between the fourth and sixth of May. Strong winds are expected to blow in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi for one to three days during May.