CM Prem Singh Tamang Initiates DAC Pakyong and Pakyong District Hospital Projects

Pakyong, 28 February : In a momentous occasion underscoring the government’s steadfast dedication to bolstering infrastructure and public amenities, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spearheaded the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone for the District Administration Centre (DAC) in Pakyong District on Wednesday here in Pakyong.

The culmination of the three-day statewide ‘Jan Bharosa Samellan 2024’ across all six districts, namely Gyalshing, Soreng, Namchi, Mangan, Gangtok, and Pakyong, was marked by the presence of the Chief Minister. On Wednesday, the finale of Jan Bharosa Sammelan 2024 witnessed significant public turnout and engagement, with gatherings held in Gangtok at Saramsa and in Pakyong at St. Xavier’s School.

The DAC, an expansive project covering an impressive 10,173 square metres and sprawling over 11.80 acres, is poised to stand tall with six floors, including a meticulously planned basement and ground floor. Scheduled for completion by 2026, this architectural marvel signals a pivotal stride in the district’s development trajectory.

The inauguration of the DAC heralds a new chapter in the district’s progress, spotlighting the administration’s unwavering resolve to fortify essential facilities for the populace. With its establishment, the centre is slated to emerge as a nerve center for administrative functions, offering a centralized locus for governmental operations within Pakyong District. This strategic move is poised to elevate the efficacy and efficacy of public service delivery across the region.

In a consecutive endeavor, CM Tamang formally commenced the groundbreaking ceremony for the 100-bedded District Hospital at Dugalakha, situated within Pakyong District. This noteworthy venture, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, and the Social Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim, is envisioned to catalyze a paradigm shift in healthcare provisioning and infrastructure augmentation statewide.

Spanning an expansive 198,221 square feet, the new hospital promises to transcend geographical boundaries, extending its benefits not only to local denizens but also beckoning patients from adjacent vicinities. It stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to fortify healthcare amenities, envisaging a healthier tomorrow for the populace whilst enhancing the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

These landmark events were graced by the presence of luminaries including Arun Upreti, Speaker SLA; DT Lepcha, MLA cum designated MP Rajya Sabha; Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister of Education Department; Sanjit Kharel, Minister of Buildings & Housing Department, Social Welfare Department, Women & Child Development Department; Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada, Minister of Culture and Printing & Stationery Department; Em Prasad, MLA; and Ms. Prabha Pradhan, Zilla Upadhyaksha.

Also in attendance were esteemed Advisors, Chairpersons, Political Secretary to the CM, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, DC Pakyong, Sr SP Pakyong, SDM Pakyong, alongside a contingent of district officers and staff, collectively bearing witness to these historic milestones in the region’s progress.

The Chief Minister in his address has revealed plans for the establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in both Pakyong and Soreng districts. Specifically, in Pakyong’s Pachey Samsing area, a sprawling 40-acre plot has been designated for the establishment of the KVK. The Agriculture Department will oversee the development of the necessary infrastructure for this initiative.

(With inputs from IPR)