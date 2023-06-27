News

Courageous Sikkim Police Team Saves Life in Raging River

A courageous team of Sikkim Police performed a daring rescue operation, saving a life from a raging river. The Singtam Fire Station promptly responded to a distress call near Murda Haddi in Lall Bazar Singtam on Tuesday. With the assistance of local residents, N/K Binod Pradhan from the Singtam Fire Station led the swift and brave efforts, resulting in the successful rescue of an individual who was trapped.

Under the leadership of N/K Binod Pradhan, the skilled crew from the Singtam Fire Station sprang into action without hesitation. Despite the challenging circumstances caused by a sudden flash flood in Ranikhola, their determination and expertise ultimately triumphed.

