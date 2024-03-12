Gangtok, 11 March : The Press Club of Sikkim stands with journalist Nirmal Mangar, who has been a victim of cyber bullying and body shaming. Mangar, who serves as editor in chief of Sikkim Chronicle – digital news portal, shared on his social media profile about the incident.

Nirmal Mangar is not only a reputed and responsible journalist of Sikkim but also a responsible person of the society.

Mangar has mentioned about a social media page – Sikkim News Unoffical – who has published Mangar’s videos from social media to body shame him. The Press Club of Sikkim strongly condemns and opposes such indecent, unbearable and disgusting acts.

PCS strongly feels no one has the right to target someone personally and defame anyone, just because the Constitution of India has granted freedom of expression, it cannot be used irresponsibly.

Mangar has reached out they cyber cell of the State and the central, to take strict action against the social media page. The PCS backs the stand and demand made by Mangar.

He also sought an apology from the page admin in person, which the PCS also demands from the said page.

Failure to reach the victim and his appeal, will be taken strictly by the PCS with necessary action such that no journalist or any individual otherwise should face the ordeals of harassment faced by journalist Mangar. Such individuals and social media should face stringent action under the acts laid under cyber crime.

Such actions has mental trauma which not everyone is as vocal against as journalist Mangar has been pain. PCS appeals all citizens to protest against such derogatory acts.

