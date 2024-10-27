Winner Of “Reality Ranis of the Jungle” Eksha Receives Floral Welcome on Homecoming

Pakyong, October 27 : Eksha Hangma Limboo, the celebrated winner of Discovery Channel’s all-women survival series *Reality Ranis of the Jungle*, received a grand welcome at Melli, the gateway of South Sikkim. Huge flocking crowds of friends, family, and supporters joined her procession as she traveled toward her hometown of Rumbuk under Sombaria West Sikkim, where she was greeted with tremendous pride and celebration.

‘Reality Ranis of the Jungle’, a unique show combining glamour and resilience, challenged 12 bold women to navigate the rugged Himalayan wilderness.

Hosted by Varun Sood, the series debuted on Discovery Plus on September 23, showcasing an extraordinary group of contestants, Eksha including Pavitra Punia, Bebika Dhurve, Arushi Chawla, and Krissann Barretto Karamchandani, among others. These women faced physical challenges, wild terrain, and each other to prove their strength and survival skills.

Eksha Kerung, a 25-year-old police officer from Sikkim, emerged as the show’s ultimate champion. Her perseverance, adaptability, and talent shone throughout the competition, winning over viewers nationwide. Along with the title, she earned a cash prize of Rs 2 million, a fitting reward for her inspiring efforts.

Distinguished multifaceted personality, Eksha balances her responsibilities as a police officer with a successful modeling career, having been crowned MTV’s Supermodel of the Year in 2021. She is also an avid biker, a two-time national-level athlete, and a skilled state-level boxer. Her achievements across various fields highlight her dedication and drive, making her a standout figure in both her professional and personal life.

With her victory in Reality Ranis of the Jungle, Eksha has shown that she is not just a champion in the jungle but an embodiment of resilience and strength for Sikkim and beyond.

Eksha also received heartfelt praise from her parents, who expressed immense pride and joy over her recent international recognition. Reflecting on her achievements at such a young age, they shared how honored they feel and extended their prayers for her continued success. “We are very, very proud,” they remarked, grateful to witness their daughter’s hard work bring her such esteemed accolades.

Eksha Hang Subba, a remarkable young woman from Sikkim, India, has garnered nationwide attention not only for her role as a police officer but also as a model and a reality TV star. Born and raised in the serene hill state of Sikkim, Eksha balances multiple careers with resilience, versatility, and an inspiring commitment to her passions.

Early Life and Background

Eksha grew up in the beautiful landscapes of Sikkim, where she developed a strong sense of discipline and determination from a young age. Her early years in a close-knit community instilled in her a deep-rooted love for her homeland and a desire to serve and represent it. She pursued her education in Sikkim before deciding to embark on a career that would combine both her adventurous spirit and her dedication to public service.

Career in Law Enforcement

Driven by a passion to make a difference in her community, Eksha joined the Sikkim Police Force, where she serves as a dedicated police officer. Her role is one of great responsibility, requiring both physical resilience and mental strength. Eksha has faced the challenges of law enforcement with courage and professionalism, proving her dedication to serving her state.

Modeling and Reality TV Success

Beyond her police duties, Eksha has cultivated a successful modeling career. Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she was crowned MTV’s Supermodel of the Year, a title that brought her widespread recognition and opened up new opportunities in the fashion industry. Her success in modeling, combined with her police background, made her an inspiring figure, showcasing that women can excel in diverse fields.

Eksha’s journey reached new heights when she participated in *Reality Ranis of the Jungle*, a reality survival show on Discovery Channel. Competing alongside eleven other fearless women, she showcased her resilience and adaptability, ultimately emerging as the winner. This victory, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 2 million, further solidified her status as a national icon and role model.

Personal Interests and Achievements

In addition to her police and modeling careers, Eksha is an avid biker, national-level athlete, and skilled state-level boxer. Her athletic achievements have underscored her commitment to physical fitness and mental toughness. She is known to balance her rigorous training with her demanding roles, which has further fueled her reputation as a multifaceted personality.

Inspiring Message to the Youth

Eksha often speaks passionately about the untapped potential of Northeast India’s youth. She believes that with the right direction and encouragement, young people from her region can achieve remarkable success in any field they choose. Her words and achievements serve as a powerful source of motivation for aspiring youngsters, especially those from underrepresented regions like Sikkim.

Family and Future Aspirations

Eksha’s family remains her strongest support system. Her parents, incredibly proud of her accomplishments, continue to pray for her ongoing success and well-being. Eksha, in turn, remains focused on balancing her multiple roles, with aspirations to continue making a positive impact through her work in law enforcement, modeling, and beyond.

Eksha Hang Subba stands as a true embodiment of resilience, versatility, and inspiration, making her a source of pride not only for Sikkim but for all of India. Her journey underscores the power of dedication and reminds us all of the boundless possibilities that lie within those who dare to dream big.