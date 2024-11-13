Rates of essential commodities monitored in Pakyong Bazar

On Wednesday, a team, spearheaded by DCSO Pakyong Mr Bhim Pradhan, along with Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Food Godown Pakyong and personnel from the Pakyong Police, undertook a thorough joint inspection of various establishments in Pakyong Bazar today.

The focus of this inspection was to monitor and verify the pricing of essential commodities across a diverse array of outlets, including Fair Price Shops, grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, as well as meat stalls. This initiative ensured transparency and fairness in the marketplace, thereby protecting consumers from potential exploitation regarding pricing.

The inspection team navigated through the streets of Pakyong Bazar, engaging with shopkeepers and explaining the purpose of their visit.

During the process, the team encountered several instances that raised concern, particularly regarding food safety and adherence to legal trading practices.

Some edible items were seized due to expired shelf dates, highlighting a significant issue of food safety that can pose health risks to consumers if not addressed promptly. Such findings underscore the crucial role of regular inspections in maintaining public health standards.

Furthermore, the team discovered a troubling practice related to trade licenses. A few licenses were found to have been sublicensed to other parties without the requisite written agreements, which is a violation of regulatory norms.

In response to these violations, the team emphasised that necessary actions would be pursued by the competent authority, in accordance with established regulations, against those identified as defaulters.

As a result of these findings, there is an increased awareness among the shopkeepers about the implications of selling expired goods and the legal responsibilities associated with their trade licenses.

IPR Report