Arrests Made in Sextortion Case Linked to Sadar PS; Accused Nabbed from Uttar Pradesh

Gangtok, 06 May : In a significant breakthrough in a sextortion case, Sikkim Police has arrested two individuals from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with Sadar Police Station Case No. 134/2024 dated 9 September 2024. The case is registered under Sections 108, 111, 308(2), 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 23 read with 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The accused have been identified as:

1. Sameer Khan (34), son of Late Shakir Ali, resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

2. Shakir Samar (23), son of Sabir, originally from Mathura but currently residing in Bareilly.

The arrests were carried out on 5 May 2025 by a Sikkim Police team led by Investigating Officer Police Inspector D.P. Limboo, with support from ASI Wangyal Bhutia, NK Karma Thillay Bhutia, and the local police in Bareilly.

Both accused are being brought to Gangtok for further legal proceedings and investigation.

