SRMIST Professor Suspended Over Controversial WhatsApp Posts Criticising Army Strikes

Chennai, 8 May : An assistant professor at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur campus, has been suspended after her WhatsApp status updates criticizing India’s recent cross-border military action under Operation Sindoor sparked public outrage.

The faculty member, identified as Lora S, who was serving under the Directorate of Career Centre, posted a series of messages shortly after India launched precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the Line of Control. In her posts, she alleged that the military operation was politically motivated and raised concerns over civilian casualties in Pakistan.

One of the controversial messages read: “India killed a CHILD in Pakistan and wounded two people in the early Wednesday strikes… It’s a cowardice act.” Another post projected a bleak future for India, citing fears of “lockdowns, inflation, food shortages, and loss of lives” over the coming decade.

While the status updates were initially shared privately, they went viral after BJP functionary Bala posted screenshots on social media, tagging SRMIST and questioning if the institute condoned such sentiments.

Following the backlash, SRMIST Registrar S. Ponnusamy confirmed that the professor was suspended with immediate effect for engaging in “unethical activities.” An internal inquiry has been initiated to probe the matter further.

The incident has ignited debates on freedom of speech versus responsible conduct by educators, especially during heightened national security situations.