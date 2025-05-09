ATMs Will Remain Operational, Says Government Amid Fake Viral Message; PIB Debunks Rumours

The Government of India has clarified that all Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across the country will continue to function normally, debunking a viral WhatsApp message claiming that ATMs would be closed for 2–3 days. The misinformation, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, falsely alleged a temporary suspension of ATM services amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

Issuing an official rebuttal, the government stated, “A viral message claims ATMs will remain shut for 2–3 days. This message is fake. ATMs are operating as usual. Citizens are advised not to circulate unverified information.”

Authorities emphasized that such baseless rumours could trigger unnecessary panic among the public, potentially resulting in long queues at banks and disrupting essential banking services. The government urged citizens to refrain from forwarding unverified messages and to seek confirmation from official sources or directly from banks before acting on such claims.

This clarification comes as India has intensified its fact-checking efforts in response to a surge in disinformation campaigns allegedly driven by Pakistan-based digital handles. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has identified and debunked at least eight misleading posts between 10 PM on May 8 and 6:30 AM on May 9, many of which aimed to manipulate public perception and create confusion.

Officials believe the misinformation is part of a broader narrative war, with Pakistan attempting to regain control over the information space following failed airstrikes and increasing international scrutiny over its links to terror groups.

In light of ongoing propaganda efforts, the government has reiterated the importance of media literacy and digital vigilance, calling upon the public to rely only on trusted and verified sources for news and updates.

