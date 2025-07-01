 Crackdown Against Illegal Online Gaming in Sikkim

Gangtok, July 1: Pawan Awasthy, Principal Director of Sikkim State Lotteries, has released an official video statement concerning the ongoing crackdown on illegal online gaming websites in the state. In the video, he highlighted the increasing threat from unlicensed gaming platforms that deceive users and cause significant financial and social harm.

Awasthy urged citizens to avoid these illegal sites, advocating for play only on state-licensed platforms such as Golden Gaming. He also encouraged reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities, emphasizing that strong legal action will be taken under the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Act and its amendments to curb this menace.