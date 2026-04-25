Modi’s Sikkim Visit to Mark 50 Years of Statehood with Mega Projects and Grand Celebrations

Pakyong, April 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sikkim on April 27 for a two-day programme, coinciding with the state’s golden jubilee year. The visit is expected to be both symbolic and development-focused, highlighting Sikkim’s journey over five decades.

The Prime Minister will land at the Libing Army helipad in the afternoon and proceed towards Lok Bhavan in a large public welcome procession. Residents from across communities are preparing to greet him in traditional attire, turning the route into a vibrant cultural showcase.

The following day, he will address a major public rally at Paljor Stadium. The venue is already buzzing with preparations, as hundreds of performers rehearse cultural presentations reflecting the diversity and heritage of the state alongside national themes.

A major highlight of the visit will be the launch and foundation laying of more than 30 development projects. Among them are the permanent campus of Sikkim Central University at Yangang, a new vocational college in Dentam, and the Helen Lepcha Medical College in Gangtok. In addition, an indoor cricket academy supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be unveiled virtually.

The university campus inauguration holds particular importance. Since its establishment in 2007, the institution has been functioning from temporary facilities in Gangtok. At present, only a handful of departments operate from Yangang, but the new campus is expected to bring all departments under one roof over time, strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state.

The Prime Minister’s address at Paljor Stadium is likely to be the centerpiece of the anniversary celebrations, marking both reflection and forward-looking development for Sikkim.