India Slams Trump’s “Hellholes” Remark, Calls It Misguided and Unacceptable

New Delhi, April 23 : India has firmly pushed back against a controversial social media repost by Donald Trump, where India and several other nations were described in derogatory terms during a discussion on immigration.

Reacting sharply, the Ministry of External Affairs termed the remark “uninformed” and “inappropriate,” signaling New Delhi’s clear disapproval. Officials emphasized that such characterizations fail to reflect the realities of a diverse and rapidly developing nation, and do little to foster constructive global dialogue.

The episode has added a fresh layer of tension to diplomatic discourse, highlighting how rhetoric on sensitive issues like immigration can quickly draw international scrutiny.